Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.73

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 6550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.23 million for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

