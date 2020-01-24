Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.53

Shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $37.78. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 3,841 shares.

Several analysts have commented on GZPFY shares. VTB Capital raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

