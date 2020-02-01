GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $752.84

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $752.84 and traded as low as $703.30. GB Group shares last traded at $715.00, with a volume of 130,903 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 752.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 632.32.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GB Group plc will post 1161.8134332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

See Also: Stock Symbol