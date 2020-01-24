GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Receives GBX 630.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630.25 ($8.29).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank lowered GB Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GB Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON GBG remained flat at $GBX 732 ($9.63) during midday trading on Tuesday. 278,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 751.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 625.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 87.14. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Analysts forecast that GB Group will post 1164.0000386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GB Group news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total value of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

