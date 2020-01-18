GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at B. Riley

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,892. GCI Liberty has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,490.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

