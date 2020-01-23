GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLIBA. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised GCI Liberty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

GCI Liberty stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.86. 495,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. GCI Liberty has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,046,905.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,924,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,949,000 after acquiring an additional 206,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,383,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 147,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

