GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 338,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.05 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,282,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2,475.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,792 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 696,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,975,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

