GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.22

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.22 and traded as low as $128.00. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 1,574,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 372.73 and a current ratio of 372.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

