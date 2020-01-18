GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.63

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.63 ($1.15) and last traded at A$1.56 ($1.11), with a volume of 619725 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.52 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $846.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.25.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

GDI Property Group Company Profile (ASX:GDI)

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

