GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $53.23. 26,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. Research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

