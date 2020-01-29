GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.04 ($32.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.46. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

