GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

ETR:G1A opened at €27.90 ($32.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

