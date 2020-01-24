Gear4music (LON:G4M) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gear4music (LON:G4M) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Gear4music from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

G4M stock remained flat at $GBX 272.50 ($3.58) during midday trading on Thursday. 20,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The company has a market cap of $57.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. Gear4music has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.25 ($3.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.60.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

