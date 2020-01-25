Gear4music (LON:G4M) PT Raised to GBX 300

Gear4music (LON:G4M) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Gear4music in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

G4M stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.58) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 million and a P/E ratio of -389.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. Gear4music has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.25 ($3.63).

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

