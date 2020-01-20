Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) have been trending very negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Geely Automobile earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GELYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Geely Automobile in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Geely Automobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components.

