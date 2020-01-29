Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.19), with a volume of 42444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.16.

In other news, insider Gary Clark sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Geiger Counter Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

