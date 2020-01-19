GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD (LON:GCS) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of GEIR COUN/NPV VTG SUBSCRIPTION FPD (LON:GCS) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), 8,506 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market cap of $487,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.03.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?