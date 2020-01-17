Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) PT Lowered to GBX 50

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEMD. Liberum Capital downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.76. The company has a market cap of $81.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

