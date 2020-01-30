Gemfields (LON:GEM) Shares Down 3.4%

Gemfields PLC (LON:GEM) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.49 ($0.09), approximately 6,119 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.72 ($0.09).

About Gemfields (LON:GEM)

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

