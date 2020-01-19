Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Shares Down 2.7%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.57, 7,006 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 116,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

