Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

