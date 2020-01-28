Generac Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18. Generac has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $107.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,399,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,775,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

