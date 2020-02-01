Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $107.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Generac by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Generac has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

