Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

GNRC stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 601.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,671,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Generac by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?