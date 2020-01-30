General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.60 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GD opened at $183.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $182.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.99.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?