General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.07. 925,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. General Dynamics has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

