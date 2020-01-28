General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. General Electric has set its FY19 guidance at $0.55-0.65 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

