General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.16 Billion

January 26, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report $26.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.54 billion and the lowest is $25.74 billion. General Electric posted sales of $33.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $94.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.79 billion to $95.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $94.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. 59,318,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,211,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in General Electric by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 675,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 202,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 97,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

