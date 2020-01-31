General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 105288168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

