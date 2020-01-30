General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

GE opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

