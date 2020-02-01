General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from to in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.96.

General Electric stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 77,924,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Overbought