General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. 77,912,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130,906. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,508,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

