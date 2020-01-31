General Electric’s (GE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,786,648. The company has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

