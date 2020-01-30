General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of GFN traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. General Finance has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Finance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Finance by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

