General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Moly is a U.S.-based molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the American Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. Their primary asset, their interest in the Mt. Hope project located in central Nevada, is considered one of the world’s largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with their second molybdenum property, the Hall-Tonopah project which is also located in central Nevada. Their goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer by the middle of the next decade. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of GMO opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. General Moly has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,411 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of General Moly worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About General Moly

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

