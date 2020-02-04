General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GM opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

