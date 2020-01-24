General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

