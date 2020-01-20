General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.60 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,597,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 456,795 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,626,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 382.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

