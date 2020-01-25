General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted General Motors’ analysis:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

General Motors stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

