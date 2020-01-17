General strike overwhelms Parisian public transit

Commuters board a train on Monday at Nation suburban train station in Paris, during a strike of Paris public transport operator RATP employees over French government‘s plan to overhaul the country‘s retirement system, as part of a national strike. Photo: AFP

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Newspaper headline: Crammed in commuters

RELATED ARTICLES: