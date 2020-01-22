Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy”

CL King upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. CL King currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of GCO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 7,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,840. The firm has a market cap of $634.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66. Genesco has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Genesco by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

