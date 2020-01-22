Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $819.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 819 ($10.77) and last traded at GBX 819 ($10.77), with a volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.88 ($11.94).

The firm has a market cap of $981.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 786.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 769.05.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

