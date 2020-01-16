Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GEL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 6,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,141 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 351,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 113,645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,975,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $393,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesis Energy by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 248,403 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Correction