Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

GEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II purchased 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

