Genesis Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 36,791 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,024% compared to the average volume of 1,732 put options.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $377,941.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,058.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 20,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,185. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.27. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.90%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

