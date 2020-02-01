Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.55. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 4,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 47,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

