Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Shares Up 12.9%

Genesis Metals Corp (CVE:GIS)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 207,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

Genesis Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIS)

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

