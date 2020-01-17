Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,381,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 3,326,937 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

