Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Shares Up 1.5%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.87 ($21.94) and last traded at €18.82 ($21.88), 293,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €18.55 ($21.57).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.53.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

