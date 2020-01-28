GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

GNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.45. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter worth about $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com